NGT Sterlite order was accessed beforehand, claims activist

An environmental activist based in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, alleging that Vedanta group’s PR agency accessed a draft of the NGT judgment on Sterlite Copper plant before it was uploaded on the tribunal’s site on December 15.

Advertising

The NGT earlier set aside a Tamil Nadu order seeking closure of the plant run by the Vedanta group, allowing it to reopen.

Fatima Babu lodged a complaint online with the Delhi Police on Monday, alleging that “a document titled ‘Final Order of VEDANTA DRAFT ORDER – 15.12.2018.docx’ had been in circulation in the media from at least around 1 pm on 15.12.2018, whereas the official order was only uploaded after 1.30 pm.”

A Delhi Police official told The Indian Express that the complaint will likely be forwarded to the New Delhi district. The legal advisor of Vedanta’s PR company Adfactors, in an email to The Indian Express, said the “allegations seem to be false and preposterous”.