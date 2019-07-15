NGT seeks report on plea alleging air pollution by schools in Meerut

The National Green Tribunal has sought a report on a plea alleging that schools in a residential area in Meerut’s Mission Compound were operating diesel generators violating air and noise pollution norms.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, Commissioner and the District Magistrate of Meerut.

“Since it is stated by the applicant that even after the report of the Commissioner, Meerut, the generator sets are still operating and the air pollution was being caused by the vehicles visiting the schools in a thickly populated residential area without any safeguard which was not being looked into, we direct a fresh detailed report be furnished by a joint committee,” the tribunal said in a recent order.

NGT directed the committee to submit the report within a month by email after site inspection and said that the nodal agency for compliance and coordination will be Meerut District Magistrate.

The applicant may furnish a set of papers each to the UPS PCB, Commissioner and the District Magistrate and file an affidavit of service within a week, the NGT said.

The tribunal’s direction came while hearing a plea filed by Uttar Pradesh resident Manoj Chaudhary who alleged violation of environmental norms by LRA Kids School, JP Academy School, Little Scholar Colts School and Little Scholar Colts School in Meerut.

Taking note of violation of environmental norms by educational institutions across the country, NGT had earlier directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests to issue guidelines in this regard.

It had expressed concern over air and noise pollution caused by schools and other such institutions in contravention to green laws and asked the ministry to look into it.