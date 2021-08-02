NGT quashes environmental clearance and orders immediate demolition of two luxury projects in Bengaluru

National Green Tribunal said penalty shall be utilised by preparing a restoration plan by the said authority with the assistance of the BBMP, state and central pollution control boards.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recently ordered immediate demolition of two high-rise luxury projects in Bengaluru on account of violation of environmental clearance rules on the Kaikondrahalli lake and its surrounding areas in the city.

The green panel quashed the environment clearance granted in 2018 to projects by Godrej Properties Limited and Wonder Projects Development Private Limited. The NGT panel also imposed a penalty of Rs 31 crore on the project proponent and said the amount shall be used for demolition of the constructions, rejuvenation and reforestation of the Kaikondrahalli lake and its surrounding area.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which allowed construction and alteration of stormwater drain passing through the project site illegally. The order came on a petition filed by Bengaluru resident H P Rajanna against the project Godrej Reflections being built at Kasavanahalli village.

The tribunal said the penalty shall be utilised by preparing a restoration plan by the said authority with the assistance of the BBMP, state and central pollution control boards. Restoration plan shall be executed by the state wetland authority and BBMP which may be overseen by the pollution control boards, the tribunal said.

A spokesperson from Godrej Properties said, “We follow all concerned regulations and are confident of our compliance in this project. We are in the process of challenging the order.”