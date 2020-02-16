NGT panel directs PPCB to install real time water quality monitoring stations by March 31

The committee also observed that the water quality in two polluted stretches of river Beas was now meeting the Class B criteria of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and NGT. The committee also observed that the water quality in two polluted stretches of river Beas was now meeting the Class B criteria of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and NGT.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Monitoring Committee has directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take proactive steps expeditiously for installation of eleven Real Time Water Quality Monitoring Stations (RTWQMS), of which four would be installed over river Sutlej, one at Beas, four at Ghaggar and two at Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah, by March 31.

During the ninth meeting of the committee, chairperson Justice Jasbir Singh asked all departments concerned to ensure 100 per cent treatment of sewage by March 31 across the state thereby providing in-situ remediation and completion of all action plans on clean rivers.

He also emphasised on the setting up of STPs and ensuring their commissioning before March 31, 2021 in accordance with the NGT orders.

The committee also reviewed the progress of implementation of action plans for clean rivers of in the state. The progress related to water quality of polluted river stretches, functioning of various sewerage treatment plants (STPs), common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), effluent treatment plants (ETPs) installed in industries was pursued.

Besides, several other development works for setting up of treatment facilities in industrial, urban and rural areas, management of dairy waste in Budha Nullah during January this year were reviewed by the committee.

The committee also observed that the water quality in two polluted stretches of river Beas was now meeting the Class B criteria of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and NGT.

The water quality of river Sutlej and Ghaggar stretches varies from Class C to E against desired water quality of Class B. The committee appreciated that non compliance by STPs has been reduced from 45 per cent in April 2019 to 21 per cent in January 2020 due to effective monitoring and improvement on operational practices.

All agencies were directed to efficaciously execute their planned maintenance and upgradation requirements of STPs in advance to prevent any default.

