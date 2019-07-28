NGT panel criticises Haryana Pollution Control Board officials for ‘inability’ to discharge duty

A National Green Tribunal-appointed committee has criticised officials of the Haryana Pollution Control Board (HPCB) for their “inability” to discharge their statutory functions and lack of control over industrial pollution on the Yamuna river.

In a report submitted to the NGT, the Yamuna Monitoring Committee said the responsibility for setting up and maintaining sewage treatment plants in Haryana lies with multiple agencies, including the Haryana Shahari Vikash Parishad, Public Health Engineering Department, Urban Local Bodies Department, and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

“This multiplicity of agencies operating in different cities/towns and rural areas is resulting in lack of coordinated planning and implementation of sewage management in the state. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) may consider directing Haryana to identify one agency for effective and coordinated planning and supervision,” the report said.

“The NGT may consider reprimanding the officers of HPCB for their inability to discharge their statutory functions and lack of any regulatory vigil or control over industrial pollution and other activities like sand mining and construction of bunds on the Yamuna,” it said.

The two-member monitoring committee, comprising retired NGT expert member B S Sajwan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra, said directions may be issued to the Haryana chief secretary to ensure that the “target dates submitted by the departments/authorities concerned for various activities committed to be taken up for abatement of pollution are adhered to”.

At each review meeting, several promises are made but the Haryana Monitoring Committee has invariably noted huge gaps in planning and execution, it said.