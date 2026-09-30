Encroachments, illegal salt pans: NGT orders Sambhar Lake inspection

According to the application as mentioned in the order, these activities were depleting groundwater, altering salinity levels and affecting the lake's natural hydrological regime. (Express Photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to inspect Sambhar Lake and submit a factual and action-taken following allegations of alleged encroachments, unauthorised salt pans, groundwater extraction and obstruction of natural water inflows at the Ramsar wetland.

Hearing an application filed by Rashid Noor Khan & others against the Union of India & others, the NGT’s Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, on September 28 observed that a substantial issue has been raised. It issued notices to the respondents, directing them to file their replies within six weeks. The matter will next be heard on December 9.

The applicant alleged that illegal salt pans had been constructed within the lake boundaries and that land recorded as lakebed, or ‘Samand’, had been encroached upon. It also alleged that brine and groundwater were being extracted through thousands of borewells installed within the wetland, using heavy machinery, pipelines and other unauthorised infrastructure.