Mitigate arsenic & fluoride contamination in groundwater, NGT tells states

The CGWA has suggested some remedial measures to the states, including water filtration plants, ion-exchange processes, and reverse osmosis. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the state governments to mitigate the arsenic and fluoride contamination of groundwater, asking the Centre to monitor the measures being adopted across the country.

Hearing a suo motu matter, the principal bench of the NGT was examining the groundwater contamination issue based on news reports and it has impleaded all 28 states, directing them to submit data on arsenic and fluoride contamination across districts, villages and blocks. The green court has also directed the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to regularly monitor the mitigation measures adopted across states and ensure remedial action.

The bench, comprising NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, took on record the remedial measures suggested by CGWA, directed their implementation in an April 17 order.