NGT expresses dissatisfaction over report on compliance of solid waste management in Agra

The National Green Tribunal has expressed dissatisfaction over the report filed by the Uttar Pradesh government over compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in Agra city and said it shows very little progress.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said there is nothing to show that the gap with regard to treatment capacity of solid waste of 690 tonnes per day has been met, nor has the gap of 156 million litres per day in water supply been addressed.

It noted that 61 per cent of untreated sewage was being discharged into river Yamuna.

The tribunal also directed the state government to furnish Rs 25 crore performance guarantee, as per its earlier order, within two weeks, failing which the coercive measures will have to be taken. It said that mere pendency of matter in the Supreme Court cannot by itself be a ground not to comply with the order of this tribunal.

“An affidavit of compliance may be filed in this regard. A further compliance report may also be furnished on progress made in cumulative tabular form, indicating progress against each head month wise by October 31 by email. The timeline must be prompt having regard to the serious implications on environment and public health on account of long time continued failure of State,” the bench said in a recent order.

The NGT had earlier said that major pollution is being caused in the Yamuna at Agra by dumping of garbage and sewage and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to furnish a performance guarantee of Rs 25 crore for its failure in discharging duties.

Solid waste is being burnt in open on the roads at Agra cantonment railway station, heaps of uncleared garbage lying unattended and choked drains are creating flood-like situation, the NGT had noted.

It had said 50 per cent of sewerage system was not in working condition, untreated sewage was being dumped into the open drains and the drainage system was 55 years old.

The tribunal’s direction came on plea filed by Agra resident D K Joshi and NGO Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE) seeking compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, Hazardous and other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016 and Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the city of Agra as well as the areas coming under the Cantonment Board and eco-sensitive zone of Taj Trapezium Zone.