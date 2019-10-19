NGT dismisses Goa govt’s proposal to fill mines with municipal waste

The National Green Tribunal on Friday rejected the Goa government’s proposal to fill open quarries with municipal waste, terming the idea “a preposterous suggestion”, and fined the state Rs 5 lakh for failing to come up with a standard operating procedure to fill up such mines.

The order comes in the backdrop of the deaths of four boys in Pernem last month, who drowned in a water-filled laterite quarry.

The Goa Paryavaran Sangarsh Samiti had approached the NGT after the deaths and alleged criminal negligence by the Goa mines department.

“If the proposal is to be accepted, it would amount to giving license for commission of a criminal offence, apart from it being in violation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016,” the NGT order reads.