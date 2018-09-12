NGT directs CPCB to monitor industrial waste discharge

The NGT has also asked the CPCB to appoint a nodal officer for this purpose. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) The NGT has also asked the CPCB to appoint a nodal officer for this purpose. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

In a significant order related to monitoring of industrial pollution in the country, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to devise a mechanism to continuously monitor industrial waste discharge in all states and union territories (UT).

The NGT has also asked the CPCB to appoint a nodal officer for this purpose to work in tandem with a representative of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF & CC) to monitor issues like functional effluent treatment plants, establishment and proper functioning of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and taking action against erring industrial units and put the same on public domain.

The order was passed by a bench of NGT led by its Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, last month, while acting on a Supreme Court judgment passed on a petition moved by Gujarat-based environment activist Rohit Prajapati through his outfit, Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti (PSS), in February last year.

The Supreme Court had, in February last year, passed a judgment with a range of directions to the pollution control authorities of all the states and UTs.

“… we are of the view that the matter requires continuous monitoring by statutory authorities..,” said the NGT bench in its order dated August 3 that has been made public recently.

