NGT clears Nicobar Mega Project, cites ‘adequate safeguards’ in environmental nod

Great Nicobar, the southernmost and largest of the Nicobar Islands, spans 910 sq km and is sparsely inhabited, mostly covered by tropical rainforest in the southeastern Bay of Bengal.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has cleared the Nicobar mega project, stating there is no ground to intervene, citing the “adequate safeguards” provided in the environmental clearance.

The counsel for the appellant challenging the clearances for the Rs 81,000 crore Great Nicobar Islands development and infrastructure project told the NGT that fragile “no-go” coastal areas in Galathea Bay of Great Nicobar Island should be excluded from the project, arguing that law prohibits any activity in these ecologically sensitive zones.

A six-member bench, headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, began fresh hearings on two key petitions opposing the project. The pleas allege violations of the Island Coastal Regulation Zone (ICRZ) 2019 notification and seek a review of the environmental clearance granted for the mega project.