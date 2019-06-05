Pollution no less an offence than murder or rape, says NGT chief

Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairman of National Green Tribunal Wednesday stating that “pollution is no less an offence than murder or rape,” asserted that no state in the country was compliant with rules and regulations of waste management.

Advertising

“The world is taking it (pollution) so seriously. We are not. I am sorry to tell you that no state in the whole country is compliant with the rules and regulations of waste management. No shortage of funds can be given (as an excuse),” said Justice Goel while speaking at an event organised by the Gujarat government to mark World Environment Day celebrations in the state. He also pointed out that cities like Ahmedabad have huge garbage dumps.

Speaking in presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his two cabinet colleagues connected with the environment portfolio, the NGT chief said, “Six lakh people are dying every year in India and 50,000 are dying in Gujarat due to diseases related to air pollution.” He added that these diseases range from asthma to cancer.

Pointing out that environment once damaged, cannot be restored, Justice Goel said, “Pollution is no less an offence than murder or rape. So let us be aware of the consequences,” said the head of NGT in the state capital where industrial clusters have been punished for violating environmental norms in the past.

Advertising

Stating that, a person causing pollution is as unsafe as others, he added that rapid urbanisation and industrialisation were adding to the pressure on limited natural resources. “We can make money. But at whose cost ?…. Are we going to create wealth over dead bodies?” he asked the audience who had gathered at the Gujarat University Convention Hall to launch the “World’s first emission trading scheme on particulate matter.” This scheme incentivises industrial units to cut down on air pollution.

Narrating how India’s ancient Vedic culture spoke about earth, rivers, trees and wildlife being worshipped, Justice Goel said, “There will have to be zero tolerance if air quality deteriorates beyond a point… Do anything to stop the pollution and if somebody goes beyond the norms, do not tolerate, put them behind the bars; punish them.”

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani who spoke later said that the developed nations did maximum damage to the environment in the past. He further informed that the state government has targeted to plant 10 crore trees and was also laying a “deep-sea” pipeline to carry effluents from Ankleshwar, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Vatva and Jetpur into the deep-sea.

Regarding chemical industries in China closing shop and preparing to shift to Gujarat, Rupani said, the state needs to gear up to tackle the environmental challenges.