NGOs move SC against CM-led board overseeing char dhams

Kedarnath Temple (Express photo by Manu Pubby)

Two NGOs have approached the Supreme Court against a decision to entrust the administration of the four ‘dhams’ in Uttarakhand — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — to a board headed by the Chief Minister.

The groups, People For Dharma and Indic Collective Trust, challenged an Uttarakhand High Court judgement upholding the law made by the BJP government in the state in that regard.

The HC judgement had come on a petition by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

