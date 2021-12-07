NGO’s FCRA registration suspended: Govt won’t produce records in court

THE CENTRE on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it has decided to not produce before the court the original record pertaining to alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 1976 (FCRA) pending against Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), an international non-government organisation.

The court gave the Centre a week’s time, saying that it can move an application to invoke confidentiality.

On October 25, the court had granted time to Centre to produce the original record in support of its contention that a show cause notice contemplating an inquiry was issued to CHRI before the order suspending its FCRA certificate.

The CHRI has claimed that since no show cause notice was issued, the suspension order is in contravention of the law as well the decision passed by the High Court in September 2013 in a similar case.

“I have instructions that we don’t want to show the record to your lordships,” submitted Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati before the bench of Justice Rekha Palli on Monday.

The judge earlier pulled up the Centre for the turnaround and said it should have either asked for recall of the October 25 order or not taken the stand earlier. “His case is simple that you could not suspend because there is no inquiry. Now if you say you have started the inquiry, show me that…why are you shying away from producing the file,” asked Justice Palli.

The court was hearing CHRI’s petition challenging the suspension of its FCRA registration. The MHA suspension order said that the CHRI did not share the information about opening of a bank account in February 2016. It also accused CHRI of other violations of the FCRA, 2010.

The court will hear the issue regarding confidentiality of records on December 22.