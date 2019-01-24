NGO seeks ban on livestock export for ‘national security’

Claiming that the export of live goat and sheep from Tuna port in Kutch is reducing the number of livestock in the country and putting “national security at stake”, Jeevdaya Ghar, a Rajkot-based NGO, on Wednesday wrote to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, seeking a ban on the export.

Advertising

“We have been trying to communicate the disastrous outcome of ongoing livestock export. The said export is a series of violations of rules to the extent that it creates doubt on the legal system,” Rajendra Shah, trustee of Jeevdaya Ghar wrote in his letter to the Ministry.

Shah has claimed that in the last three years, 21.10 lakh live goats and sheep have been exported from Tuna port and the port authorities have generated a revenue of Rs 4.25 crore from this export.

Shah also said that there was a huge difference in the price of livestock in the domestic market and overseas.

Advertising

“It certainly shows the possibility for anti-national activities. National security may be at stake,” Shah said.