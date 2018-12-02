NGO raided in Dhenkanal after exploitation allegations

The Dhenkanal branch of an NGO running children’s homes across Odisha was raided on Saturday by police and the local child protection unit, based on reports that the girls may have been sexually exploited by the management and visitors.

“Police are taking steps after an FIR was registered under POCSO Act,” said Dhenkanal Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan.

“The children have been provided protection.”

“Action is being taken against them and their personnel,” said state Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal.

The NGO in question is Good News India (GNI).

The organisation’s vision statement as mentioned on its website states, “To transform communities in Eastern India, (particularly Odisha, Western Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh) through Children’s Homes (called Dream Centers), Leper Homes (Cities of Refuge), Youth Conventions and Strategic Leadership conferences.”

The NGO’s board of directors have listed their addresses in Arizona and Florida in the US.