NGO moves Supreme Court against CAA, NPR

The court has fixed January 22 to hear a batch of nearly 60 petitions challenging the CAA. The court has fixed January 22 to hear a batch of nearly 60 petitions challenging the CAA.

An NGO on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the notification issued in connection with the National Population Register (NPR).

In its plea filed through Advocate Ejaz Maqbool, the Minority Front contended that the CAA cannot be viewed in isolation but will have to be seen “chronologically with the government’s notification to prepare the NPR followed by an eventual nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC)”.

“The Act has to be read comprehensively with the other provisions of law, particularly the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003 which provide for the identification of illegal migrants from citizens through the preparation of a National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC popularly known as ‘NRC’),” the plea said.

CAA grants citizenship based on religion, makes “unreasonable classifications” and is against constitutional morality and basic structure of the Constitution, it said, urging the court to declare the CAA and NPR notification unconstitutional.

The petition said the Act “seeks to validate, what this Hon’ble Court has called, majoritarian social morality or popular public morality instead of constitutional morality” and “this Hon’ble Court has distinguished between social/public morality and constitutional morality and has categorically held that the Constitution envisages the protection of constitutional morality and not otherwise”.

The court has fixed January 22 to hear a batch of nearly 60 petitions challenging the CAA.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App