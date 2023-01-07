scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

NGO flags lapses in nod to DU’s GM mustard

Kavitha Kuruganti of the Coalition, said that the GEAC recommendation for the GM mustard came four days before the seed reached the Directorate of Rapeseed and Mustard Research from the applicant.

Representational Image
Listen to this article
NGO flags lapses in nod to DU’s GM mustard
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Coalition for a GM-Free India, a non-government platform, on Friday alleged serious regulatory “lapses” in the appraisal and approval of Delhi University’s GM HT mustard, which has been has been granted approval for “environmental release” by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) recently.

Kavitha Kuruganti of the Coalition, said that the GEAC recommendation for the GM mustard came four days before the seed reached the Directorate of Rapeseed and Mustard Research from the applicant.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 01:58 IST
Next Story

‘Lawyer saw woman resembling Sheena Bora at Guwahati airport’: Indrani seeks CCTV footage

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close