NGO flags lapses in nod to DU’s GM mustard

The Coalition for a GM-Free India, a non-government platform, on Friday alleged serious regulatory “lapses” in the appraisal and approval of Delhi University’s GM HT mustard, which has been has been granted approval for “environmental release” by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) recently.

Kavitha Kuruganti of the Coalition, said that the GEAC recommendation for the GM mustard came four days before the seed reached the Directorate of Rapeseed and Mustard Research from the applicant.