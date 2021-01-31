NFSU experts join Delhi Police in probing Republic Day violence

Violent clashes were reported between Delhi Police personnel and protesters on January 26 at various areas of Delhi after the the Republic Day function.

A team of cyber experts from Gandhinagar-based National Forensic Science University (GFSU) is joining the Delhi Police in the investigation into the violence that erupted at Red Fort on Republic Day amid a tractor rally taken out by farmers.

According to a senior official of NFSU, the six-member team led by Professor Digvijaysinh Rathod, Associate Dean and Associate Professor at NFSU with specialisation in cyber security and digital forensics, arrived in Delhi on Sunday after they were requested assistance by Delhi Police.

Violent clashes were reported between Delhi Police personnel and protesters on January 26 at various areas of Delhi after the the Republic Day function. The tractor rally was held in the wake of ongoing protests by farmers against the three new farm laws.

One protesting farmer died after he allegedly met with an accident and over 150 Delhi Police personnel were reportedly injured. After the incident, Delhi Police registered 25 FIRs, which included names of over 30 farmer leaders.

Delhi Police has sought the help of GFSU with digital evidence such as CCTV footage.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official of NFSU said, “There are cyber experts, CCTV footage analysis experts and social media analysis experts in the six-member team that visited the Red Fort and other places in Delhi on Sunday to help in the investigation.”