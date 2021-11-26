NFHS survey out: Dip in women owning property, but better financial, social autonomy

The number of women who own a house or land in Delhi, either alone or jointly, has significantly dipped over the past five years, the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS) shows.

While the percentage of women who had a house or land registered in their name in 2015-16 was around 35%, it dipped to 22.7% in 2020-21.

The percentage of women who have a bank account that they use, meanwhile, has gone up 8 percentage points and women who have a mobile phone that they use is up by 7 percentage points.

The percentage of women who have ever used the internet was around 64% as compared to 85% men. This data was not available in the previous survey.

The survey was conducted in two phases due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. The first phase was between January and March 2020 and the second from November 2020 to January 2021.

Information was gathered from 9,486 households, 11,159 women, and 1,700 men in Delhi.

According to the survey, the participation of married women in household decisions such as health care for self, making major household purchases, and visits to her family or relatives have gone up from around 74% in 2015-16 to 92% now.

The one area that has seen a significant improvement is the average out-of-pocket expenditure per delivery in a public health facility. It went from Rs 8,518 to Rs 2,548 in five years.

Officials said the reason for this could be two-pronged. “One, the number of families covered by insurance has gone up. The second could be that the Delhi government has made treatment and procedures in government hospitals completely free,” said a government official.

The percentage of households with a member covered under a health insurance/financing scheme has increased over 10 percentage points — from 15.7% to 25%.

Meanwhile, obesity among both men and women has risen. While 41.3% of women are now overweight or obese, this figure is 38% for men. The rise in the percentage of men who are overweight or obese, however, has been faster in men than in women.

In women, the instance of sterilisation has gone down slightly — from around 20% to 18%. In men, this has remained static at 0.2%. The use of condoms, meanwhile, has seen an eight percentage point increase from 20% to over 28%.