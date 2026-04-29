NFHS-6 data likely to be out in May

For the current round, conducted digitally, 6,79,238 households were surveyed across states and UTs between 2023 and 2024. The 6th round may provide details about Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisation.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiApr 29, 2026 03:10 AM IST
National Family Health Survey, NFHS data, NFHS, NFHS data likely to be out in May, Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisation, Indian express news, current affairsFor the sixth round, Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) software was used for data collection, which has in-built provisions for real-time error detection, checks and scrutiny.
Make us preferred source on Google

The results of the sixth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) is expected to be released in May, according to sources from the Union Health Ministry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

For the current round, conducted digitally, 6,79,238 households were surveyed across states and UTs between 2023 and 2024. The 6th round may provide details about Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisation.

The previous round was held in two phases between 2019 and 2021 as it was disrupted by the pandemic. The survey provides data on several health parameters — fertility rate, child mortality, family planning, delivery of healthcare services like institutional births, nutrition profile, and significantly, prevalence of diseases like diabetes, hypertension, cancer and HIV.

For the sixth round, Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) software was used for data collection, which has in-built provisions for real-time error detection, checks and scrutiny.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 28: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments