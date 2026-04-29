NFHS-6 data likely to be out in May

For the sixth round, Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) software was used for data collection, which has in-built provisions for real-time error detection, checks and scrutiny.

The results of the sixth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) is expected to be released in May, according to sources from the Union Health Ministry.

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For the current round, conducted digitally, 6,79,238 households were surveyed across states and UTs between 2023 and 2024. The 6th round may provide details about Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisation.

The previous round was held in two phases between 2019 and 2021 as it was disrupted by the pandemic. The survey provides data on several health parameters — fertility rate, child mortality, family planning, delivery of healthcare services like institutional births, nutrition profile, and significantly, prevalence of diseases like diabetes, hypertension, cancer and HIV.