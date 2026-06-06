‘Half-knowledge is dangerous’: J P Nadda hits back at Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘hiding health data’ allegations

Union Health Minister J P Nadda hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, saying that “public health is too important to be reduced to political rhetoric” after Kharge alleged the BJP government was hiding National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 data and advertising “Sabka Saath” and “Amrit Kaal”.

“Shri Kharge ji’s half-knowledge is dangerous. Public health is too important to be reduced to political rhetoric. Selective reading may serve politics, but facts serve the nation,” Nadda said in a post on X, adding that NFHS-6 data demonstrates the transformation of India’s health ecosystem.

Nadda compared the results with NFHS-3, conducted in 2005-06—subsequent surveys took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s term in 2015-16 and then in 2019-21—stating that registrations for ante-natal care had gone up from 43.9 per cent to 76.2 per cent and institutional deliveries from just 38.7 per cent to 90.6 per cent. The proportion of births attended by a skilled health worker had also increased from 46.6 per cent to 91.3 per cent.