Tamil Nadu Neyveli boiler blast: 5 dead, 17 injured in second explosion since March

Tamil Nadu Neyveli Lignite Power Plant Explosion Live Updates: At least five people are reportedly dead and 17 injured in a boiler blast at Neyveli Thermal Power Station in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu. The blast occurred in Unit 5, Plant 2. Read in Tamil

Activist Nityanand Jayaraman said the five killed were contractual workers. He said this is the second blast at the factory since the lockdown was imposed in March.

More details awaited.

