Defence ministry to acquire 8 indigenously built corvettes for Navy

Days after the Cabinet Committee on Security greenlighted the project, the Ministry of Defence on Monday signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) to acquire eight next-generation corvettes for the Indian Navy.

This is the first project in which the ships will be indigenously designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) selected through a competitive process, marking a major milestone in India’s indigenous warship design and construction capabilities, the ministry said in a statement.

While GRSE will build five corvettes, GSL will build the remaining three.