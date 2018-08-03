Next door to Muzaffarpur: Dept ‘warned’ of gaps in Sitamarhi shelter home, little action 16 months on

This year, an inmate of the home was reported missing in February, and another died, reportedly of thalassemia, in April. The home, run by the NGO ‘Centre Direct’, houses 29 minor children. (Photo for representation) This year, an inmate of the home was reported missing in February, and another died, reportedly of thalassemia, in April. The home, run by the NGO ‘Centre Direct’, houses 29 minor children. (Photo for representation)

EVEN as CBI takes over the probe into cases of rape and sexual assault at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, details have emerged about irregularities and inadequacies at another children’s home in neighbouring Sitamarhi district in north Bihar.

It has emerged that just about 40 days after the shelter home began operations, on March 1, 2017, a top district child protection unit (CPU) officer found out irregularities there and recommended its closure. The department appears to have ignored the alert.

This year, an inmate of the home was reported missing in February, and another died, reportedly of thalassemia, in April. The home, run by the NGO ‘Centre Direct’, houses 29 minor children.

Documents available with The Indian Express show that Sitamarhi’s then Additional Director, CPU, Gopal Sharan, had carried out inspection at the shelter soon after it began operation and found out that files on inmates were “not properly maintained”. He also found out that “adequate number of NGO staffers were not present at the shelter”, according to the report.

Sharan submitted an inspection report to then Social Welfare Department director Sunil Kumar on April 13 last year, and recommended the shelter be discontinued given several irregularities.

Sharan, now deputy collector and also in-charge AD-CPU, told The Indian Express: “I had recommended that the shelter did not meet standards. There was no register on several inmates and residential facilities were also not up to mark…. I work honestly…. Before I could hear about any follow-up action, I was relieved of charge.”

About the shortcomings at the shelter home, Sharan, who was made in-charge of the district CPU in June this year, said, “We saw children living in unhygienic conditions. Food was not being served as per specifications. There should be proper files on each inmate, with some details on their background and also medical history (which were not maintained). Besides, there were not adequate number of staffers from the NGO.”

He said the NGO running the home has changed all its staff since the Muzaffarpur sexual abuse incident came to light.

District CPUs are under the jurisdiction of the state’s Department of Social Welfare.

Department records show that then Social Welfare director Sunil Kumar had written to the Sitamarhi district magistrate on October 4 last year to conduct fresh inspection of the shelter following the “adverse report” by Sharan.

The department’s present director, Raj Kumar, told The Indian Express, “I have to find out if the DM had conducted any further inspection. We will soon initiate the process of taking over shelters against which any case is lodged. We are also installing CCTV cameras at all homes for proper monitoring.”

According to an FIR lodged by the shelter on February 9, a mentally unstable boy went missing while he was being brought to the home from Sadar hospital on February 8. In another instance, a boy died under “mysterious circumstances” in April; the death was shown as a result of thalassemia.

Santosh Kumar, whose PIL on the Muzaffarpur shelter case was admitted by Patna High Court, said: “Ever since I have filed the PIL in the Muzaffarpur case, I am receiving, and collecting, information of discrepancies at shelter homes at other places in Bihar. The Sitamarhi case shows how the Social Welfare Department ignores alerts even from its own officials.”

Sharan said, “I have no information on a child missing and a boy’s death at the shelter (in Sitamarhi). I have taken this additional charge (of district CPU) a month ago and have to seek report from the NGO.”

The Indian Express could not get a comment from the NGO representatives — the secretary’s phone was switched off, and a call on the fixed line went unanswered.

