scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

ED raids premises of news portal, its promoters in Delhi on money laundering charges

the premises of the news portal-- Newsclick -- and its promoters in South Delhi's Saidullajab and some other areas are being searched.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: February 9, 2021 3:48:28 pm
ED said the probe is linked to some suspect foreign funding.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises of a news portal and its promoters here on charges of alleged money laundering, official sources said.

They said the premises of the website — Newsclick — and its promoters in South Delhi’s Saidullajab and some other areas are being searched.

The action is being undertaken to collect additional information to probe money laundering charges against the news company and its promoters, the sources said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

They said the probe is linked to some suspect foreign funding.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement
X