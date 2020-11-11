News websites, streaming services now under I&B purview

The committee will “analyse the international scenario” for similar regulations and will also have to define the scope of what all can be regulated in online news and media sphere.

News websites and streaming services such as Netflix will now come under the purview of the Information and Broadcasting ministry, according to a government notification issued on Wednesday.

In 2018, the I&B ministry had set up a committee to frame laws to regulate online media and news portals. An order from the ministry said that content on private television channels is regulated by Programme and Advertising Codes of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995, while there is Press Council of India for the print media “which has its own norms to regulate”. However, it said, the government felt there are no “norms or guidelines” to regulate online media and news portals, and digital broadcasting.

According to the order, the committee will have to recommend “appropriate policy formulation for online media/ news portals and online content platform including digital broadcasting which encompasses entertainment/ infotainment & news/ media aggregators.”

It said the committee will “analyse the international scenario” for similar regulations and will also have to define the scope of what all can be regulated in online news and media sphere. The order stated that the committee will “delineate the sphere of online information dissemination which needs to be brought under regulation” on the lines similar to print and television media.

