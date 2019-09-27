Top news today evening: LDF wins Kerala’s Pala bypolls, Bard of Blood review and more

In Kerala’s Pala, Left-backed candidate breaches UDF fortress after 54 years

Ending the five-decade-old supremacy of the Kerala Congress (M) in the Pala Assembly constituency in central Kerala, Mani C Kappan, nominated by the ruling LDF, clinched a close victory over his UDF-backed opponent Jose Tom on Friday. The bypoll was necessitated in Pala due to the death of sitting legislator and 13-time MLA KM Mani, the founder-chief of the KC(M), in April this year. Over 71 per cent voters had registered their ballot in the bypoll conducted on September 23.

Sharad Pawar defers visit to ED office after Mumbai Police Chief meets him

NCP chief Sharad Pawar Friday postponed his visit to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in a money laundering case in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam. His decision came after a visit from Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, who had requested him not to go to the ED office in view of a possible law and order situation. Senior Mumbai Police officials had met Pawar earlier in the day and urged him not to visit the ED office at Ballard Estate as well. The ED, too, had communicated to him that he need not appear before it.

BJP wins Hamirpur seat; Congress leads in Dantewada

In Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, BJP’s Yuvraj Singh has emerged victorious in a tough race with Samajwadi Party’s candidate Manoj Prajapati, with a margin of 17,000 votes. While in Tripura’s Badharghat seat, the BJP emerged victorious, the Chhattisgarh bypoll is witnessing Congress candidate Devti Karma leading with over 10,000 votes.

Two pilots killed in Bhutan after Indian Army chopper crashes near Yonphula airport

Two pilots were killed when a helicopter belonging to the Indian Army crashed near the Yonphula Airport in Bhutan. The Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) helicopter is suspected to have crashed due to foggy weather.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review: The best offering from Apple at the moment

Smartphones have now hit a sweet spot. Their feature sets have been fine-tuned to perfection, performance is at the pinnacle of what a user might want and pain points are at a minimum. In a state like this, it becomes even more tougher to bring out a new device… after all how do you improve on something that was already good. Over the past couple of years, this has been a visible trend with at least the flagship phones. They are certainly getting better, but there is not much that can be called really new. The iPhone 11 Pro Max solves that problem by offering an additional camera with a very different perspective and better results, adding more powerful processor and improving the battery.

Bard Of Blood review: Contrived espionage drama

Bard of Blood, while following a typical, formulaic, espionage template, tries to go for the human-heavy-on-emotion angle. We discover that relations between the former mentor/father figure and Anand have soured, courtesy a mission which went south in — you guessed it — Balochistan. No one trusts anyone. The mission at hand is to cross the border and rescue four Indian operatives who have been captured by the Taliban. Sounds simple enough. And for those who have followed Indian spy lore and spy narratives on screen, you know everything is possible.

Video of ‘Greta Thunberg Helpline’ for adults angry with the teen campaigner goes viral

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist who took social media by storm and inspired thousands across the globe, has also received been at the receiving end of a fair amount of criticism. After an evocative speech at the UN earlier this week, where she slammed the world leaders for their apathy towards climate change, Thunberg drew flak from various quarters, particularly skeptics. So, for all the “adults angry at a child” trying to save the planet, a satirist has proposed ‘a helpline’ that you can call to vent your rage. And while it’s only a spoof, it’s something even the Swedish teen approves of.

Pictionary with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Viineet Kumar Singh | Bard of Blood

In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, Bard of Blood actors Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Viineet Kumar Singh take up the Pictionary challenge. Spy thriller Bard of Blood, also starring Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat and Amyra Dastur, is streaming on Netflix.