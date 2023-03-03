scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

News broadcasters seek exemption from advisory on national interest content

With the detailed advisory pertaining to the matter issued on January 30 by the I&B Ministry, the government had said that national interest content, at least 30-minute at a stretch, can be embedded in the programmes being telecast.

Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, who heads the NBDA with 26 news broadcasters as members, said, “We have written to the ministry but haven’t got any response so far...”

Even as the advisory on mandatory national interest content for television channels – as part of the new ‘policy guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of television channels-2022’ – became applicable on March 1, a stand-off seems to be building between TV news channels and the government on the issue.

The Indian Express has learnt that the news channels have written to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting seeking an exemption on the ground that they are “already producing and airing news programming that is in consonance with the guidelines”, and that they should be spared of additional compliance-related paperwork, to be filed every month.

In a letter sent on February 14 to Sanjiv Shankar, Joint Secretary (Broadcasting), the news broadcasters body, National Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) wrote: “…members of NBDA are already producing and airing news programming content that is in consonance with Clause 35 of the Guidelines 2022 and therefore, no separate and further compliance under the said Advisory can be mandated.”

With the detailed advisory pertaining to the matter issued on January 30 by the I&B Ministry, the government had said that national interest content, at least 30-minute at a stretch, can be embedded in the programmes being telecast. They are now required to keep a record of the content telecast for a period of 90 days. The Electronic Media Monitoring Centre under the I&B Ministry, shall keep the record. The government has also asked them to submit a monthly report online at the Broadcast Seva Portal.

Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, who heads the NBDA with 26 news broadcasters as members, said, “We have written to the ministry but haven’t got any response so far…”

However, he added, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur had submitted during Parliament’s Winter Session that this is “voluntary”. So, for the Ministry to enforce it is against the spirit of that submission in Parliament, he said.

Also Read
supreme court
Supreme Court steps in: Panel of PM, LoP and CJI will choose CEC, ECs
CJI Chandrachud vs Vikas Singh
CJI Chandrachud, SC Bar association president engage in heated exchange o...
Transmashholding, TMH, Railway PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Russia, moscow, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Russia’s TMH bids lowest for making 200 Vande Bharat trains in India
Govt cuts tenure of scientist who brought cheetahs

Clause 35 of the Guidelines says, “As airwave/ frequencies are public property and need to be used in the best interest of the society, a company/ LLP having permission under these guidelines for uplinking a channel and its downlinking in India (other than foreign channels only downlinked in India) may undertake public service broadcasting for a minimum period of 30 minutes in a day on themes of national importance and of social relevance.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 03:21 IST
Next Story

Former British PM Tony Blair meets Haryana Chief Minister

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close