Newborn girl in Surat tests Covid positive, put on ventilator support

A newborn girl in Surat has tested positive for Covid-19. The condition of the infant is critical and has been kept on ventilator support at the Surat Diamond Hospital in Varachha.

The child was born on April 1 at the hospital. The doctors claimed that there were health issues with the infant and therefore, she was kept in neonatal care centre.

Dr. Alpesh Sanghvi, pediatrician at the hospital, said, “The mother of the child tested negative in Rapid Antigen Test while getting admitted at the hospital. On April 6, the infant showcased some health issues and we took her in the pediatric ICU ward and began treatment. We took an x-ray and found that the child was having some infection. We carried out RAT of the infant and found it to be positive. Later, we carried out antigen test of her parents and her mother tested positive. The mother began responding to the treatment, while the infant is still in a critical condition.”

He added, “The infant was put on ventilator from April 7, and nutritional supplements and remdesivir injection were given. Today, we have found that the infant is responding to the treatment and has started recovering.”