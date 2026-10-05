Newborn found dead inside Madhya Pradesh hospital. Then, doctors noticed marks around her neck

The baby, born to a couple from the Chanderi area, was admitted to the hospital shortly after birth and was being kept under medical observation. By Saturday afternoon, she was dead. (Representational image/File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh-hospital-newborn-death-case

A newborn girl was allegedly strangled to death, within 16 hours of her birth, at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district, with police now probing the family members.

The baby, born to a couple from the Chanderi area, was admitted to the hospital shortly after birth and was being kept under medical observation. By Saturday afternoon, she was dead.

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What initially appeared to be a sudden deterioration in the newborn’s condition became a suspected murder after doctors noticed marks around her neck and blood coming from her mouth.

“An initial medical investigation showed that there were some marks on the infant’s neck. Furthermore, blood was also spotted on her face. We are questioning the infant’s family members,” said a police officer.