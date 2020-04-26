Newborn dies, parents allege head injury was concealed; autopsy conducted

“We have got autopsy done from a board of doctors at Civil Hospital. Report is awaited for further proceedings,” Inspector Karamjit Singh said. (Representational Photo) “We have got autopsy done from a board of doctors at Civil Hospital. Report is awaited for further proceedings,” Inspector Karamjit Singh said. (Representational Photo)

Nine days after a woman delivered a baby boy via C-section at a private hospital in Moga, the newborn died Friday late.

The child’s father alleged that when hospital staff had handed baby to them on April 15, the day he was born, they did not even inform them that the baby had suffered injury and had stitches on his head.

Jagsir Singh, from village Khukhrana of Moga said that on April 15 his wife Paramjit Kaur had delivered the baby at Gian Chand Memorial Hospital on Aara road of Moga. Baby’s head was covered with a cap and he was mostly unresponsive, he alleged. He further said that on April 17, hospital discharged his wife within two days despite C-section done and when they questioned them about baby not being responsive enough, they did not give any clear reply. The same day they took baby to another private hospital in Moga where doctors checked the child and showed them the stitches on his head. “There the doctors told us that baby suffered some head injury during delivery which was concealed from us. Then they referred to another facility in Faridkot,” he said.

“Since April 17, the baby was kept on ventilator at hospital in Faridkot but his condition did not improve.

On April 22 we were referred to SPS Hospital in Ludhiana. On Friday, baby was discharged from SPS Hospital also and they said there was no hope. We were returning home to our village in Moga and baby died on the way. We noticed when we reached home,” said Jagsir Singh.

Inspector Karamjit Singh, SHO Moga city-2 (south) police station said that parents are alleging that they were not informed about baby’s head injury after delivery and it was concealed from them that stitches had to be put on his head. “We have got autopsy done from a board of doctors at Civil Hospital. Report is awaited for further proceedings,” he said.

