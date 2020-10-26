Newborn among 3 kids killed in Dahod accident

The auto rickshaw driver has absconded from the spot and according to the police, an FIR has been lodged against an unidentified person. (Representational)

Three children including a newborn died in a road accident in Dahod on Sunday when they were travelling with their mother in an autorickshaw, soon after she delivered the baby boy.

The speeding auto rickshaw had lost balance and fell 30 feet into a lake adjacent to the road.

According to police, the accident occurred at Nanidoki village in Dahod taluka on Sunday morning when a woman was travelling with her newborn boy, hours after the delivery, along with her two other children and two relatives from Retiya Primary Health Care Centre to Chausala village in Dahod in an auto rickshaw.

The deceased children, besides the infant, have been identified as Aryan Mavi (5) and Priyanka Baria (6).

“A woman named Rangiliben Mavi from Chausala village had arrived with two relatives and two children at Retiya PHC on Saturday night for delivery. After a boy was delivered in the wee hours of Sunday, the family left for their village in a hired autorickshaw in the morning itself. After reaching Nanidoki village around 8 am, the auto rickshaw driver lost balance and the vehicle fell 30 feet into Sufi lake which is adjacent to the road,” said a senior police officer at Dahod city.

“Teams of Fire Safety department and Dahod Taluka police station rushed to the spot and rescued all six persons inside the autorickshaw. They were rushed to the nearby health centre where the three children were declared brought dead by doctors. The three women including the mother of infant have survived,” the officer added.

The auto rickshaw driver has absconded from the spot and according to the police, an FIR has been lodged against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 279 for rash driving, 337 for causing hurt with rash act and 338 for causing grievous hurt with rash act at Dahod Taluka police station.

