New Zealand terror attack: Five Indians among those killed at Christchurch mosque

The Indian High Commission in New Zealand Sunday confirmed that five Indians were killed in the deadly Christchurch terror attack in New Zealand which has claimed 50 lives. The Indian mission in the country identified the five as Maheboob Khokhar, Ramiz Vora, Asif Vora, Ansi Alibava and Ozair Kadir.

Among them was a father praying for the well-being of his five-day-old daughter and a husband who saw the shooting begin inside the mosque his wife walked into.

“With a very heavy heart we share the news of loss of precious lives of our 5 nationals in ghastly terror attack in Christchurch —Maheboob Khokhar, Ramiz Vora, Asif Vora, Ansi Alibava and Ozair Kadir,” tweeted the Indian High Commission.

“Our helpline numbers (021803899 and 021850033) will remain available round the clock to assist families as we together cope with our shared grief. We deeply mourn the loss of all other innocent lives including people of Indian origin,” the tweet said.

The Indian High Commission in New Zealand also said that a group of community leaders have been appointed in Christchurch to assist families. “Those who need assistance while transiting through Auckland may contact our Hon Consul at 021531212,” they tweeted.

It also informed that a dedicated page to expedite visa for family members of Christchurch victims has been set up by the New Zealand immigration.

On Saturday, among the victims of the terror attack carried out by Brenton Tarrant, who was produced in a New Zealand court, was Ancy (23) from Kodungallur in Kerala’s Thrissur district. Her husband Ponnadathu Abdul Nazar was praying at a different mosque.

According to a relative, Salim, Nazar called his family Saturday to inform about the tragedy. “We were told Ancy was injured. But, another relative working in New Zealand went to Christchurch and identified Ancy’s body and met Nazar,” he said.

Salim said Nazar and Ancy were at different mosques and that Nazar saw the firing at the mosque in which his wife was offering namaz. He could not go to the spot after the firing due to the mayhem and only hoped his wife was safe. Nazar searched for Ancy among the injured but later realised that she is no more, he said. Nazar works at a supermarket in Christchurch, while Ancy studied agriculture technology. The couple had moved to New Zealand a year ago after they wed in 2017.

Among the victims was also a 65-year-old resident of Juhapura in Ahmedabad, Mehboob Khokhar, who was visiting his son Imran in Christchurch for the first time. He was pronounced dead Saturday after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Saturday said that bodies of those killed in Christchurch terror attacks will start being released to families Sunday night. “Gun laws will change in wake of mosque attacks; Cabinet will discuss policy details Monday,” AP quoted Ardern as saying.

On Friday, Brenton Tarrant, who is from Australia, opened fire with assault rifles during prayers in Christchurch killing 49 people. The death toll rose to 50 on Sunday after police found another victim at one of the mosques.