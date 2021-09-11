‘New York was his playground’: Manipur family recalls fallen member

It was a busy morning for Jupiter Yambem at New York’s Windows on the world restaurant. The Manipur-born banquet manager was in charge of a breakfast meeting of a tech conference. A self-made man, he had worked his way up to his position at the famed restaurant, frequented by the rich and powerful.

Thousands of kilometres away, Yambem’s brother Laba Yambem was watching the television when channels started playing visuals of two planes crashing into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre.

Yambem was on the 107th floor of the North Tower at that time. “I called Jupiter. The phone kept ringing. They found his body four days later,” says Laba Yambem.

Every year, the Yambem family marks the anniversary of the 9/11 attack with Manipuri rituals and a feast. Amid the pandemic, this year’s event will be low-key, with a few relatives gathering at their family home in Imphal city.

The youngest of five brothers, Jupiter Yambem studied German in JNU. In 1981, he was selected as counsellor for an outdoor camp in Vermont, US, for children with impaired vision. Yambem never returned.

In the US, he worked at a restaurant and did odd jobs. He also managed to put himself through college and went to the State University of New York, studying Economics. After graduating, he returned to his old restaurant as its manager.

“New York was his playground. He would take me to Windows On the World and we would watch the aeroplanes pass by beneath us,” Laba Yambem recalls.

In 1991, Yambem married an American, Nancy McCardle. They had a traditional Manipuri wedding, attended by the Yambem family. Over time, he also became close friends with American folk singer Pete Seeger. Despite achieving the American dream, Yambem remained a proud Indian and Manipuri, and never gave up his Indian passport, said his brother.