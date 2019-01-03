Guests reluctant to testify, DJ among prime witnesses: Delhi Police

Following the firing at the New Year’s party which has left a woman on life support, police have questioned eight people so far. Four guests say they saw the shooting, and the DJ, who was playing music when former MLA Raju Singh allegedly fired several rounds, also corroborated the sequence of events.

A senior police officer said the guests at Rose Farm, owned by Raju’s mother, were reluctant to share details since the accused is “high profile”.

“Police have sought names of all guests from the organisers, but haven’t got a conclusive list. Some claim they left the venue before the incident, others say they didn’t see or hear anything. But four people say they saw what happened,” police said.

Sources said the DJ who had been hired for the party has recorded his statement. He told police that he was playing music when he was approached by Raju, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition.

“The DJ, whose statement is going to be recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC, told police that one of the guests asked Raju to inform them before he started firing, so they can make some room. But he allegedly started firing in the air when the countdown started, even as many in the gathering were dancing near him,” an officer said.

In his complaint, the victim’s husband had also said they were celebrating when the shots rang out.

Meanwhile, Fortis Hospital, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “The patient was brought to (the) emergency ward at 00:18 am on January 1 by her attendant in an extremely critical condition. The woman continues to be in a critical state and is currently on life support. The Delhi Police was informed and a medicolegal case was registered.”