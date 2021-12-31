scorecardresearch
Friday, December 31, 2021
New year live updates: World rings in 2022 amid Covid-induced restrictions

New year live updates: While both the US and UK have been reporting record number of cases each day, experts in India believe that the country is on the verge of a third wave.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 31, 2021 2:28:25 pm
Students of an art school in Mumbai bid farewell to 2021 through their artwork. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

With the Omicron virus surging around the country and the world, various restrictions have forced people to stay back at home this New Year’s Eve. As we bid farewell to the old year on Friday, the night might be much quieter around the country with curbs kicking in across all states.

As the New Year rings in, most countries are either on the verge of or in the middle of a new wave of coronavirus infections, courtesy the Omicron variant of the virus. While both the US and UK have been reporting record number of cases each day, experts in India believe that the country is on the verge of a third wave.

Restrictions have been clamped across India on New Year celebrations. While festivities have been completely banned in states like Delhi and Karnataka, others have brought in strict restrictions, such as curfews, to control the spread of the virus. Internationally, too, celebrations in Italy, Paris and London’s Trafalgar Square have been called off, among other destinations.

Live Blog

New year live updates: Celebrations banned in Delhi, Karnataka, UK and Paris among other places owing to Covid-19 threat; Countries in the middle of a surge in coronavirus cases due to Omicron; Follow this space for latest updates:

14:28 (IST)31 Dec 2021
Watch: PM Modi's exclusive photos from 2021

14:09 (IST)31 Dec 2021
‘Head Out And Enjoy’: New Year celebrations in Omicron-ravaged Australia

Sydney, the Australian city worst-affected by the Omicron wave, will press ahead with New Year's Eve celebrations on Friday, with authorities encouraging revellers to come out and enjoy the festivities despite a record number of COVID-19 cases.

Thousands are expected to flock to prime harbourside spots to watch Sydney's famous fireworks, the traditional 12-minute pyrotechnic display to ring in the new year, with queues forming at many vantage points since early morning. Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished people to "enjoy the evening", while NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet urged everyone to "head out and enjoy New Year's" as daily infections in the state nearly doubled to a record 21,151 on Friday. Many countries have scaled back New Year celebrations in an effort to contain rampant contagion from the Omicron coronavirus variant, but celebrations will proceed in Sydney as normal after last year's plans were toned down due to Covid-19. (Reuters)

14:04 (IST)31 Dec 2021
What is allowed, what isn’t in Mumbai on New Year’s eve

Amid the threat posed by the new variant Omicron and the rising Covid-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned any kind of New Year celebrations – inside or in open spaces — in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police have also issued orders prohibiting New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants, an official said Thursday. The orders were issued Wednesday under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 by Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S Chaitanya. The order will be in force from Thursday till January 7, 2022, the official said. Read More

13:59 (IST)31 Dec 2021
Year when hybrid workforce can expect 5G and wait for metaverse

Last year, the predictions were somewhat easy. We said technologies around working from home would get better. And they did, from more features in all the videoconferencing software most of us now call office, to better front-facing cameras in the new computers that make us all look good at work. Yes, there was better access to doctors via online platforms even as we stayed away from hospitals as far as possible. The gadgets did get better as more companies took the Apple route to get their own silicon in place. But no, 5G is still somewhere in the air as far as India is concerned. Read More

Youngsters buy greeting cards on the occasion of New Year, in Pune on Thursday. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

New Year celebration curbs imposed by states to control spread of Covid-19

From curfews to restrictions on movements, state governments have become cautious with New Year’s Eve celebrations around the corner. As Covid-19 cases rise across the country, states have imposed several measures in view of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. This comes on a day when 16,764 fresh cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the country. The country also witnessed its sharpest single-day spike in new cases of the Omicron variant, with 309 such cases being added to the overall caseload.

Of the 1,270 patients infected with the Omicron variant in the country, 374 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the health ministry’s data updated at 8 am. A breakdown of the country’s Omicron tally shows that Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Omicron cases (450), followed by Delhi (320), Kerala (109) and Gujarat (97).

