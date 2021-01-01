New Year Day, 2021: 60,000 babies in India, 3.7 lakh globally expected to be born

While Fiji in the Pacific will welcome the new year’s first baby, the United States will welcome the last.(Representational image)

Nearly 60,000 births in India and 3.7 lakh globally are expected to take place on January 1, 2021, according to UNICEF.

While Fiji in the Pacific will welcome the new year’s first baby, the United States will welcome the last.

Globally, over half of these births are estimated to take place in 10 countries — India (59,995), China (35,615), Nigeria (21,439), Pakistan (14,161), Indonesia (12,336), Ethiopia (12,006), the United States (10,312), Egypt (9,455), Bangladesh (9,236) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (8,640).

The average life expectancy of the estimated 140 million children born in 2021, will be around 84 years. Life expectancy is expected to be 80.9 years for the Indian babies.

“The children born today enter a world far different than even a year ago, and a New Year brings a new opportunity to reimagine it,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

Recognising the challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF India Country Representative, Dr Yasmin Ali Haque said, “Anticipating and addressing the potential impact of the pandemic is crucial if we are to prevent a roll back of gains made in saving the lives of children. As we do so, we must also think long term, to build back a better world when the crisis finally recedes. The pandemic has shown us the need for systems and policies to be in place to protect people all the time, not just in the event of a crisis. Under its Reimagine campaign, UNICEF appeals to governments, private sector entities, donors and all partners to join hands and lay the groundwork for building back better, to assure every child’s right to survive and thrive is protected and promoted at all times.”

For the estimates, UNICEF used vital registration and nationally representative household survey data to estimate the monthly and daily fractions of births in countries. UNICEF used the annual live births numbers and period life expectancy from the latest revision of the UN’s World Population Prospects (2019) to estimate the babies born on 1 January 2021 and their cohort life expectancy.