New Year 2023 Live Updates: Amid Covid restrictions, India gears up to ring in 2023

New Year’s Day is a happy occasion, which is celebrated annually on January 1 in accordance with the modern Gregorian calendar. Across the world, people commemorate the occasion with their family members and friends, wishing them good luck and best wishes for another year; in many places there are massive gatherings. People decorate their houses, have get-togethers, cook for their loved ones and even plan outings on this day. But, the question arises as to why we celebrate this day and consider it to be special.

History

It is said the concept of ‘new year’ originated in ancient Babylon some 4,000 years ago, in the year 2,000 BC. Babylonians conceptualised the new year with an 11-day celebration called ‘Akitu’ that included a different rite on each day, on the first new moon after the vernal equinox (typically around late March). The festival commemorated the fabled victory of the sky deity Marduk over sea goddess Tiamat, as well as the act of crowning a new monarch or permitting the previous king to rule.

Significance

Today, New Year’s Day celebrations in most countries begin December 31, which is New Year’s Eve, and continue till the early hours of January 1. During this time, party-goers share meals, good vibes and pray for good fortune in the coming year. In many places, people gather to watch customary fireworks. It is believed that a new year is a new and clean slate, which is why people start afresh and make some resolutions on how they want to live their life. A person can pledge to modify an undesired habit or behaviour, and set personal goal(s).