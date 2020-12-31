scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind
New Year 2021 Live Updates: Stay-at-home celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | December 31, 2020 10:06:56 am
Event organizers test the New Year’s Eve Ball ahead of the official Times Square celebration Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

After a year of the pandemic, which brought with it deaths, lockdowns, economic insecurities and anxiety, the world is set for a new beginning in 2021. With fingers crossed, people across the globe are preparing to bid adieu to 2020 and ring in the new year with renewed hopes of happiness and prosperity. However, several countries will witness tepid New Year celebrations as the risk of Covid-19 is not over yet.

From New York’s Times Square to Sydney Harbor, big public blowouts have been turned into TV-only shows and digital events, reported The Associated Press. Fireworks displays have been cancelled from the Las Vegas Strip to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Even private parties in some places are restricted.

Germany has banned the sale of fireworks, which residents usually set off in on the streets, and a pyrotechnics show at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate has been called off. Similar is the case of the fireworks over the River Thames in locked-down London, where New Year’s Eve also marks Britain’s final economic split from the European Union. Toughening the Covid-19 restrictions in parts of England owing to the “sheer pace” of the spread of a new variant of the virus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday urged people to stay at home on New Year’s eve to contain the outbreak.

In India, Delhi has announced a night curfew on New Year’s eve restricting more than five people to assemble at a public place. According to the order, no celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places are permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, 2021. Bengaluru, too, has imposed Section 144 from 6 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, 2021. In Maharashtra, while hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars will close at 11 pm and large gatherings are prohibited in public places, families can hold parties in residential places provided it is a small group and social distancing norms are maintained. In Ahmedabad, the restrictions will be effective between 10 pm, Thursday and 6 am Friday. The police has restricted hotels from hosting any late night parties on New Year Eve on Thursday.

 

Live Blog

Days ahead of the ball drop in Times Square, it clearly wasn’t New Year’s as usual at the Crossroads of the World. There was room to roam on sidewalks that would normally be all but impassable. Vendors’ carts and window displays at the area’s struggling gift shops flaunted few 2021-themed souvenirs as workers set up a stage for a celebration that will unfold this year without the usual throngs of cheering, kissing revelers. Police will block off the area so spectators can’t get a glimpse.

The Netherlands moved the national countdown from an Amsterdam park to a soccer stadium, where spectators won't be allowed in and pyrotechnics will be replaced with "electric fireworks", AP reported. In Rome, the fireworks will still go up, but customary concerts in public plazas have been cancelled in favour of livestreamed performances and art installations. Pope Francis will skip his typical December 31 visit to the Vatican's life-sized Nativity scene in St Peter's Square and has planned to deliver his New Year's Day blessing indoors, to prevent crowds from gathering. Rio de Janeiro too did away the fireworks, open-air concerts and rooftop parties this year.

