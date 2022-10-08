scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

New weapon systems branch approved for IAF: Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari

The announcement was made on the sidelines of Air Force Day parade in Chandigarh. It is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch has been created in the IAF.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the occasion of Indian AirForce Day celebrations in Chandigarh. (ANI)

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari Saturday said that a new weapon systems branch has been approved for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The new branch will be responsible for several weapon systems in the Air Force and would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore.

Making this announcement in Chandigarh on the sidelines of Air Force Day parade, the first one to be held outside New Delhi and NCR, the Air Chief Marshal said that this was the first time since Independence that a new operational branch has been created in the IAF.

“On this historic occasion, it is my privilege to announce that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF. This will essentially be for manning of four specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, remotely piloted aircraft and weapon system operators in twin and multi crew aircraft. Creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore due to reduced expenditure on flying training,” the Air Chief said.

Air Force Day parade in Chandigarh, the first one to be held outside New Delhi and NCR. (Screengrab) The Indian Air Force unveiled a new combat uniform of the force on its 90th anniversary. (ANI)

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said that the induction of air warriors into the IAF through the Agnipath scheme is a challenge, but it is an opportunity to harness the potential of India’s youth and channelise it towards the service of the nation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so farPremium
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so far
Review: John Zubrzycki’s The Shortest History of India acts as an antidot...Premium
Review: John Zubrzycki’s The Shortest History of India acts as an antidot...
An IAF transport aircraft C130J during the full dress rehearsal for the Indian Air Force Day celebrations, over the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh (PTI Photo) IAF’s Suryakiran aerobatic team performs during a rehearsal for the Indian Air Force Day, over the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)

“We have changed our operational training methodology to ensure each ‘Agniveer’ is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start their career in the Air Force. In December this year, we would be inducting 3000 Agniveer Vayu for their initial training,” he said, and added that the number would only go up in the years to come to ensure adequate staffing.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 10:47:51 am
Next Story

Kullu Dussehra: Around 8,000 women perform folk dance in unison. Watch video

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement