New ways to harass farmers, UP govt remembers them only in advertisements: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday launched an attack at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its treatment of farmers, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation has devised new ways to harass farmers as it remembers them only in advertisements.

Advertising

“The UP government has devised new ways to harass the farmers. It cheated in the name of loan waiver. Jailed farmers in the name of electricity bill,” Priyanka wrote on Twitter.

She further alleged that no compensation is being given for the crops damaged due to floods and rains.

उप्र सरकार ने किसानों को परेशान करने के कई तरीके ईजाद किए हैं। कर्जमाफी के नाम पर धोखा किया। बिजली बिल के नाम पर उनको जेल में डाला। और बाढ़-बारिश से बर्बाद फसल का कोई मुआवजा नहीं मिल रहा है। उप्र में भाजपा सरकार को किसान की याद केवल विज्ञापन में आती है।https://t.co/xWZbVXJNVw — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 9, 2019

The Congress leader’s criticism comes after a media report cited separate incidents where two farmers from Mahoba and Hamirpur allegedly committed suicide over debt issues.