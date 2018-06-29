New video shows chartered plane crash in Mumbai that killed 5

It is reported that despite concerns of the pilot and co-pilot, UY Aviation conducted the first post-maintenance test flight of the aircraft, alleged families of the deceased pilots. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) It is reported that despite concerns of the pilot and co-pilot, UY Aviation conducted the first post-maintenance test flight of the aircraft, alleged families of the deceased pilots. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A chartered aircraft crashed at a construction site in Ghatkopar sub-urban area of Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. As the 12-seater crashed in a construction site, all four crew and a pedestrian were killed. A new video recorded by a closed-circuit camera at the construction site shows the moment the plane crashed.

#WATCH: Moment when a chartered plane crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar yesterday. 5 people, including 4 on-board, lost their lives in the crash. pic.twitter.com/wjqt4ZZOHa — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

The Beechcraft King C90 aircraft was owned by Mumbai-based UY Aviation Pvt Ltd and was on a test flight when it crashed. It had been undergoing repairs for the past three years.

The families of the deceased pilots have alleged that despite the pilot and co-pilot expressing concerns, UY Aviation, which owned the aircraft, conducted the first post-maintenance test flight of the aircraft. Colleagues of both pilots stated said that they were very experienced.

UY Aviation’s chief of operations, Anil Chauhan, stated that the company would co-operate in the investigation. “It is too early to say who is responsible. We will help in the investigation,” he said.

