New twist in LJP crisis: Complaint of sexual abuse against rebel Chirag cousin

FOUR MONTHS after Prince Raj, Lok Janshakti Party MP from Samastipur, filed an FIR against two persons, including a woman, for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore after threatening to implicate him in a false rape case, the woman has filed a sexual abuse complaint against him. An FIR has not been filed so far, and investigation is underway, police said.

Prince Raj is among the five LJP MPs who have rebelled against Chirag Paswan, his cousin. On Tuesday, Chirag shared a letter written to his uncle and Hajipur MP Pashupati Kumar Paras on March 29, in which he referred to the issue.

The letter, which Chirag tweeted, read (in Hindi): “Sometime back, a woman who had been associated with the party had been blackmailing Prince by making allegations of sexual exploitation against him. I had sought advice on the matter from you, being my elder, but you overlooked this serious matter. After you overlooked it, I had advised Prince to go to the police so that the truth and lies would come out and the guilty could be punished”.

Earlier this week, the five MPs said they had elected Paras as their parliamentary party leader. Prince Raj is the son of Ram Vilas Paswan’s youngest brother Ram Chandra Paswan.

Referring to the issue on Wednesday, Chirag said: “The first time I heard of this was around January 8… I was given a letter written by the alleged victim. They spoke of some things which they said happened to them. The MP they accused, my brother Prince Raj, when I put this to him, he put another version in front of me. His version was completely different… I am no investigating authority, and I suggested that both go to the police.”

According to police, Prince Raj had filed a complaint of extortion against the woman and her partner and an FIR was registered at the Parliament Street police station on February 10 this year under IPC Sections 384 (extortion) and 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion). The case was later transferred to the special staff of New Delhi district, though no arrest has been made so far.

“In his complaint, Prince Raj told the police that he met the woman, who claimed to be a political worker, last year. They exchanged numbers, started talking and became friends. According to him, on June 18 (2020), she invited him to her house in Ghaziabad, and they eventually had a physical relationship. He visited her house on several occasions,” said a senior police officer, quoting from the FIR.

In his complaint, Prince Raj claimed that a few months later, he discovered that the woman was in a live-in relationship with a man, and he confronted her. “Since August, he started avoiding her and stopped taking her calls. He alleged that one day, her friend called him from her number and threatened to leak an objectionable video of him and the woman. He alleged that they demanded Rs 1 crore from him for not releasing the video,” the officer said.

Police said Prince Raj claimed in his complaint that he paid Rs 2 lakh, but they put pressure on him to pay Rs 1 crore. “On February 9 (2021), he approached Delhi Police and submitted his complaint along with his conversations with the woman. He also shared her four phone numbers and said he was not able to take more pressure,” the officer said.

A senior police officer said the woman approached police on Tuesday evening and submitted a three-page complaint at the Connaught Place police station. “In her complaint, the woman has alleged that Prince Raj offered her drinks laced with sedatives and she fell unconscious. She claimed she was sexually abused and he promised to marry her,” said the senior police officer.

Police said they would conduct an enquiry and take legal opinion before proceeding further. – With ENS inputs