‘New trend of government maligning judges’: CJI NV Ramana

Chief Justice NV Ramana on Friday rued that there is a ‘new trend’ of ‘government…maligning…judges’ and called it ‘unfortunate.’

“It’s a new trend started. Government has started maligning the judges. It’s unfortunate,” the CJI presiding over a three-judge bench said.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“We are watching in court also. Nowadays it’s a new trend. Earlier we used to see private parties with this type of tactics. We are watching everyday,” he added.

The remarks came as the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was hearing appeals against an order of the Chhattisgarh High Court which had quashed an FIR lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Chief Minister Raman Singh’s Principal Secretary Aman Singh and his wife Yasmin Singh in 2020, after the BJP government was voted out and Congress party came to power in the state.

The Economic Offences Wing of the state police had lodged the FIR against them on February 25, 2020 based on a complaint by one Uchit Sharma, “a social and anti-corruption activist”, to the Chief Minister seeking probe into disproportionate assets allegedly accumulated by the couple.

On February 28, 2020, Chhattisgarh High Court in an interim order directed that no coercive steps be taken against the duo. By order dated January 10, 2022, the HC quashed the FIR saying “all the allegations levelled against the petitioner are prima facie based upon probabilities and on the basis of probability any person cannot be prosecuted”.

The HC also noted in its order that the complaint by Sharma “was endorsed by the CM himself and it was mentioned “CS/EOW se jaanchkarayein”.”

Thereafter Preliminary Enquiry was initiated against Singh on November 11, 2019. Both Sharma and the state government challenged the HC decision before the SC. While perusing the appeals, the CJI was apparently upset and made the remarks. It was not clear what exactly had irked the court.

The Indian Express reached out to the Advocate on Record representing the Chhattisgarh government. However he did not respond to calls and messages.