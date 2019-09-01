Prepare to pay more for traffic violations from today

With 63 clauses of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, coming into effect from Sunday, traffic violations violations such as drunken driving, driving without helmet, driving without seat belts, overloading and underage driving will attract hefty fines.

Traffic fines, until now, varied from state to state but they will be more uniform from henceforth. Now, driving without helmet attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 along with the suspension of driving licence for three months. Fine for drunken driving has been increased to Rs 10,000 along with imprisonment up to six months. Dangerous driving will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 1,000.

If a juvenile is caught for underage driving, his parents/guardians/ owner of vehicle will be held guilty, fined Rs 25,000 and sent to three years in jail. The underage/minor driver will be tried under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The vehicle’s registration will be cancelled. Helmet has been made compulsory for everyone over four years of age riding the two-wheeler.

There are a total of 89 clauses in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Of them, 63 clauses will be implemented from September 1. These 63 provisions deal with driving licence, penalties, registration of vehicles and transport policy.

Under the driving licence provision, a licence holder can apply for the renewal of his license before one year of its expiry and can obtain the renewed license after one year of expiry date. It means the licence holder can use the expired licence for another year. But if the licence holder fails to get the renewed licence after one year of expiry of previous licence, he/she will have to undergo driving test for licence again.

Here is a list of some of the enhanced fines:

Under Section 177, the fine for violation of general traffic rules will be Rs. 500.

Under Section 177A, violation of rules and road regulations will attract a fine of Rs. 500.

Under Section 178, the fine for ticketless travel has been revised from Rs. 200 to Rs. 500.

Under Section 179, disobeying the orders of the traffic police will attract a fine of Rs. 2000.

Under Section 180, motorists using vehicles without a valid Registration Certificate (RC book) will have to pay Rs. 5000.

Under Section 181, the fine levied for using a vehicle without a Drivers License (DL) will be Rs. 5000.

Under Section 182, driving vehicles after cancellation of Drivers License (DL) will attract a fine of Rs. 10,000.

Under Section 182B, oversized vehicles (vehicles that are not as per specified dimensions) will be fined at Rs. 5000.

Under Section 183, overspeeding will attract a fine of Rs. 1000 for Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) and Rs. 2000 for Medium sized vehicles.

Under Section 184, rash and negligent driving will be fined upto Rs. 5000.

Under Section 185, drunken driving will attract a fine upto Rs. 10,000.

Under Section 189, drag racing will be fined at Rs. 10,000.

Under Section 192A, driving vehicles without a valid permit will attract a fine of upto Rs. 10,000.

Under Section 193, violation of license conditions will attract a fine between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 1 lakh.

Under Section 194, overloading will be fined at Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 2000 per extra tonne.

Under Section 194A, overloading of passengers will be fined at Rs. 1000 per extra passenger.

Under Section 194B, not wearing a seat belt will attract a fine of Rs. 1000.

Under Section 194C, riding a two wheeler with more than two passengers (overloading) will be fined for Rs. 2000, along with suspension of license for 3 months.

Under Section 194D, helmetless riding will attract a fine of Rs. 1000, along with 3-month suspension of license.

Under Section 194E, blocking passage of emergency vehicles (fire engine, ambulance) will be fined at Rs. 10,000.

Under Section 196, using vehicles without insurance will attract a fine of Rs. 2000.

Under Section 199, violations by juveniles will result in the juvenile being tried under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act. Meanwhile, the parent or guardian of the juvenile will be fined with Rs. 25,000 and a 3-year imprisonment, while the registration of the vehicle will be cancelled.

Under Section 206, traffic officers now have the power to impound vehicle documents and suspend DLs under Sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D and 194E.