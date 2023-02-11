New tax regime leaves more money in hands of people: Nirmala Sitharaman

UNION FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said the new tax regime which offers a rebate on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh (up from Rs 5 lakh now) will leave higher disposable income in the hands of people.

Replying to a discussion on Union Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha, she said, “The new tax regime is very attractive as the tax exemption limit has been hiked to Rs 3 lakh, from Rs 2.5 lakh earlier. Besides, a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 too has been allowed under the scheme. This new tax regime will benefit the majority of middle-class taxpayers… Since the enhanced rebate limit is unconditional, it leaves higher disposable income in the hands of people.”

Sitharaman said the Budget astutely balances the requirement of development imperatives within the limits of fiscal prudence. “The Budget has maintained fiscal prudence as announced in the fiscal glide path earlier. It is a very, very delicately balanced Budget… (it) focuses on the middle class, employment generation, MSME, agri sector, rural population, health and green growth,” she said.

Responding to Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) member NK Premachandran’s remark that the new tax regime will not be beneficial for a person investing Rs 4.5 lakh in tax savings instruments and who earns Rs 9 lakh a year, Sitharaman said saving Rs 4.5 lakh a year for such a person will be an effort-ridden exercise. “For a person earning Rs 9 lakh, it’s not always possible to have Rs 4.5 lakh as saving and then also have enough money to spend on your family,” she said.

The Finance Minister said the government chose the capital expenditure route to revive the economy since it has a greater multiplier effect. The Budget has estimated the nominal growth for 2023-24 at 10.5 per cent.

Sitharaman rejected charges by the Opposition that allocations for green energy were made keeping the Adani Group in mind, and said it might be Congress culture to give benefits to ‘jijas’ (brothers-in-law) and ‘bhatijas’ (nephews), but not of the Narendra Modi government. In Prime Minister Modi’s government, allocation is not made keeping anyone specific in mind, rather by keeping everyone in mind. The government keeps the country in mind. Such kind of remarks are absolutely wrong…,” she said, without naming any company or individual.

Earlier, Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought an explanation from Sitharaman on how can investors have confidence when the market capitalisation of one of the richest persons in the world eroded by 47 per cent following allegations of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation. AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal said the budget had nothing for the minorities.

In Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said her government was washing the “sins” of the previous UPA regime as it had to repay the fuel subsidy they transferred to the future and strengthen the weak bank balance sheets left from “dial-a-loan” scheme.

Replying to a discussion on Budget in the Rajya Sabha, she said the UPA government issued oil bonds to oil companies in lieu of losses they incurred on not raising fuel prices. These bonds were subsidies that were to be paid by future governments.

In all, Rs 1.71 lakh crore worth of oil bonds were issued, against which Rs 2.34 lakh crore, including interest, has already been paid and another Rs 1.07 lakh crore is left, with the last payment due in 2025-26.