New system of listing cases: SC bench says not getting enough time for hearing

THE NEW system of listing cases for hearing devised by the Supreme Court with focus on clearing the backlog appears to be creating time issues for some of its judges.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka put its concern on record.

“The new listing system is not giving an adequate time to take up matters fixed for hearing like the present case as there are number of matters within the span of ‘Afternoon’ session,” the bench recorded in its order. The court was hearing an appeal against an Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash an FIR.

The Supreme Court had put in a new system of listing cases recently after Chief Justice of India U U Lalit assumed office.

As per this, miscellaneous matters are taken up on Mondays and Fridays and post-lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The change was seen as an attempt by CJI Lalit to reduce the rising backlog and ensure faster listing of fresh matters. A full court meeting held on August 27 had discussed the issue of listing.

The bench presided by Justice Kaul has now posted the matter for hearing next on November 15.