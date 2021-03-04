New SMC corporators reach out to people in novel ways

Unadkat had posted an appeal on the social media platforms asking people who are coming to wish him to “avoid bringing bouquets or garlands,” and instead bring old newspapers."

The newly-appointed corporators of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) have chosen to begin their tenure in two different ways – both aimed at reaching out to public.

BJP corporator of ward number 21 Vrajesh Unadkat has requested his friends to bring “raddi” (old newspapers) in place of bouquets and garlands, which he will sell to buy notebooks for needy students.

While AAP corporator of Varachha Dharmesh Vavaliya goes to residential societies appealing to people to contact the AAP office if they have any work or face any issue.

Unadkat (36), who is a native of Jasdan and had been staying in Surat for a long time, along with his wife Priyanka, had started collecting raddi, from the flat holders of their residential apartment in Athwalines, from February 7, 2016 , marking their marriage anniversary.

On the first day, after collecting the old newspapers and books, they sold it in the market and with that money they purchased notebooks and distributed it to the poor students studying in the municipal school nearby their house. Unadkat, who is into real estate business, had recently got a ticket from the party to contest from ward number 21 (Ichhanath Dumas) in Surat Municipal corporation election.

Unadkat had posted an appeal on the social media platforms asking people who are coming to wish him to “avoid bringing bouquets or garlands,” and instead bring old newspapers.”

On Wednesday, members of Bharthana Yuvak Mandal, who met him to congratulate him over his victory, brought 300 kg of raddi while Hari Gujjar, a resident of Sarthana area donated 10 kg of raddi.

Talking to the Indian Express Unadkat said, “Since the last five years, me and my wife have been collecting raddi from different houses in our areas and purchasing notebooks which we distribute to the poor students. Till date, we have collected raddi from 2,800 houses in Athwalines.”

Meanwhile, AAP corporator from ward number 3 (Varachha, Sarthana Simada) Dharmesh Vavaliya has been going to different residential societies in his ward, with a mike and speaker asking the residents to contact him on his phone number if they face issues related to water, drainage or electricity.

Talking to The Indian Express Vavaliya said, “If the residents face any harassment from the municipal officials we will try to sort it out. If anybody is interested in the government schemes they should contact the AAP office, where entire details of the schemes will be explained and even the forms for beneficiaries will be filled by AAP volunteers. The AAP teams will also see that the application forms get approved at the earliest.”