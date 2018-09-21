New slogan on streets, India’s chowkidar is a thief: Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with Sachin Pilot at the ‘Sankalp Rally’ at Sangwara in Dungarpur on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with Sachin Pilot at the ‘Sankalp Rally’ at Sangwara in Dungarpur on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that people are heard chanting that the nation’s ‘chowkidar’ (watchman) is a thief.

Addressing a Sankalp rally at Sagwara in Dungarpur district, 500 km from Jaipur, Rahul said that the Prime Minister’s silence on corruption issues had led to a new slogan. “Modiji said he doesn’t want to be the PM of India, but a chowkidaar. But today, in the heart of India and in the hearts of people of Rajasthan, a new slogan, a new voice is rising: ‘Gali gali me shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidaar chor hai’.”

“I want to take a step further. He talked of curbing black money. And he implemented demonetisation and made the entire country stand in queues outside banks… but only the poor stood in those lines. Did you see a single suited-booted person in those lines? Was Lalit Modi in those queues? Was Vijay Mallya in those queues? Was Anil Ambani in those queues? No. And the entire country saw this,” he said.

“And before Mallya fled after stealing Rs 9,000 crore, he met the country’s Finance Minister inside Parliament House… Now, if a constable conspires with a thief and helps him escape, you jail the constable too. But the PM is quiet (and thus) gali gali me shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidaar chor hai.”

Rahul demanded that the chowkidaar “explain why Mallya met the Finance Minister before escaping. He should explain why excess money was paid in the Rafale deal. He should explain why Anil Ambani accompanied him to France.”

“On top of that, the chowkidaar tells you that I gave you a shock with demonetisation, but my friends — who are in Rs 12 lakh crore debt — are not enjoying yet. So there is more work to be done. And then Gabbar Singh Tax is imposed on you,” he said, referring to the GST.

